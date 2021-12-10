US State Secy Blinken's 'bothsiderism' makes religious freedom face acute crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "bothsiderism" has made religious freedom face acute crisis across much of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As per Washington Examiner, Blinken is promoting those who perpetrated genocide against religious freedom.

The Islamic State perpetrated genocide against Yezidis, some of whom remain enslaved in Turkey or among its Arab proxies. Blinken promoted them.

Consider the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War during the waning days of the Trump presidency: Turkey and Azerbaijan timed their assault on Nagorno-Karabakh's Christians to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Ottoman invasion of Armenia. The symbolism was clear: This was not just a dispute over land but also Armenian Genocide 2.0, reported Washington Examiner.

Armenians were hopeful, though, when Joe Biden became president. Biden said he would recognize the Armenian genocide. He kept his word.

The problem was that, two days later, Blinken turned around and authorized new aid to Azerbaijan, money that legally required certification that Azerbaijan had abandoned the military option. For Blinken, it was balanced, reported Washington Examiner.

Last month, Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenia proper, killing more than a dozen. Blinken's response was bothsiderism on steroids, never mind that only one country did the invading.

Blinken also travelled to Nigeria last month. After mildly criticizing Nigeria's press freedom and human rights record, Blinken removed Nigeria from the list of countries violating religious freedom.

Moreover, Christians and other religious minorities face capriciously applied blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a mob stripped Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, beat him to death, set his body ablaze, and then posed for selfies. His crime? Taking down an extremist poster that reportedly included a Quranic quote.

Pakistan has descended into mob violence and now exports its model to the Taliban's Afghanistan. Blinken's reaction? Continuing aid to Islamabad and treating it more as a partner than an adversary, reported Washington Examiner.

