US thinks opportunity to restore nuclear deal with Iran exists - State Department

The United States does not lose hope that the nuclear deal with Iran is still possible and thinks it premature to speak about it is salvageable, a US State Department official said on Saturday.

"I want to emphasize, we have not reached that point," the official said when asked if it was time to recognize that the deal could not be restored.

The official added the US still thinks there is still an opportunity "to come back," and this is the best and quickest course. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

