US to open Mexico, Canada land borders for vaccinated travellers

Washington has announced that it will open its land borders for non-essential travellers from Mexico and Canada from November.

As per the statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, fully vaccinated people for COVID-19 from both countries will no longer be restricted from entering the US for non-essential purposes.

"In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travellers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the US for non-essential purposes via land and ferry border crossings," Mayorkas said in a statement.

Mayorkas added that the easing of travel restrictions will boost economic activity in the border communities, and noted that the DHS will continue to take steps to "resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner."

( With inputs from ANI )

