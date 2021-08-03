US to provide USD 30Mln in COVID-19 aid to Indonesia: NSA
By ANI | Published: August 3, 2021 05:40 AM2021-08-03T05:40:18+5:302021-08-03T05:50:02+5:30
The United States has informed Indonesia that it will provide an additional $30 million in coronavirus-related assistance, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.
"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia in Washington, DC to discuss opportunities to deepen the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership," Horne said on Monday.
"Mr. Sullivan informed Foreign Minister Marsudi that the United States will provide an additional $30 million in COVID-19 assistance to Indonesia."
The United States has provided the government of Indonesia more than $65 million in assistance since the coronavirus pandemic started, Horne said.
The United States will continue to high-level talks with Indonesia to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, Horne added. (ANI/Sputnik)
