US Treasury Secretary meets with G7 counterparts, central bank governors

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday met virtually with G7 counterparts and central bank governors about issues including COVID-19 vaccinations and the global supply chain, the Treasury Department said.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors today. G7 members discussed the global economic outlook and the importance of boosting global vaccination rates to combat the pandemic, as well as the importance of resilient global supply chains," the readout said.

The group also discussed the macroeconomic implications of climate change and the technical work the G7 will pursue to better understand climate mitigation measures, the readout said.

Yellen endorsed along with her counterparts the G7 finance ministers statement on actions to support antibiotic development, the readout said. The statement calls on G7 members to address the antibiotic development shortfall using market incentives, it added.

A G7 foreign ministers summit was held in Liverpool on December 10-12, where leaders discussed issues including post-pandemic recovery, global health and human rights. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

