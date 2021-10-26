US, UK condemn military coup in Sudan, vow to back democratic civilian govt

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military takeover of the Sudanese government and promised to support a democratically-elected civilian government.

"The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government," the statement said on Monday. "We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition."

The three countries call on the Sudanese security forces to immediately release anyone unlawfully detained during the takeover, the statement said. Peaceful protests, the freedom of expression must be respected and violence must be avoided, the statement added.

The group described the military's takeover as a betrayal to the transition and the Sudanese people, according to the statement.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, just weeks before the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional government council over to civilians. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

