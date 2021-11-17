US updates travel advisory, urges its citizens to exercise increased caution while traveling to India

The United States has issued a "level 2" advisory for India, urging its citizens to reconsider travel to India and exercise increased caution in the wake of COVID-19, crime and terrorism.

An advisory was issued by US State Department on Monday for India, which urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to terrorism and civil unrest, and also within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.

"Do not travel to: The state of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict," it stated.

"Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations," it added.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities, it added.

According to the advisory, the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

