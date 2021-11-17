US varsities see decline in foreign students during pandemic: Survey

New York, Nov 17 A survey released on Monday showed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of foreign students studying at US higher education institutions has sharply declined for the school year starting this fall, according to a US broadcaster.

The research conducted by the New York-headquartered Institute of International Education surveyed nearly 3,000 institutions of higher education in the US, the Voice of America reported.

It showed that the number of enrolments was slashed by 45.6 per cent for new students and by 15 per cent for international students, Xinhua news agency reported.

Students from China and India continue to dominate enrolment at US colleges and universities. The number of students from China declined by 14.8 per cent from the previous year and students from India declined by 13.2 per cent, according to the survey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor