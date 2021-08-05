US wants Pak to keep borders open for Afghan refugees

New Delhi, Aug 5 A US State Department official has said that Washington wants Pakistan to keep its borders with Afghanistan open for Afghan refugees, the media reported on Thursday.

"In a place like Pakistan, it'll be important that their borders remain open," Dawn news reported citing the official as saying while briefing journalists on Wednesday on the new US refugee admission programme for Afghan nationals.

"Obviously, if people go north or if they go via Iran to Turkey, (they) have an opportunity both to enter the country as well as to register with either the government or with UNHCR," the official added.

The new programme, announced on Monday, applies to those who worked on US-funded projects and to Afghans employed by a US-based media or non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Besides Pakistan, the State Department has also asked Turkey to allow Afghans to stay in the country for up to 14 months before they are re-settled in the US.

During his visit to Washington earlier this week, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that arrangements should be made to keep displaced Afghans inside their country instead of pushing them into his country.

"Why make them 'dar-ba-dar' (homeless)? Make arrangements for them inside their country. Pakistan does not have the capacity to take more refugees."

The Turkish government has also criticised the US plan to use third countries to re-settle Afghans, saying the move would cause a "great migration crisis" in the region.

"We do not accept the irresponsible decision taken by the US without consulting our country," the Turkish Ministry Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued in Ankara.

"If the US wants to take these people to its country, it is possible to transfer them directly to their country by planes."

There are two countries that can play a pivotal role in this resettlement plan, Iran and Pakistan, said the Dawn news report.

Since the US does not have diplomatic relations with Iran, US policy makers look at Pakistan to help them implement this programme, it added.

Pakistan, however, appears reluctant to do so.

Since 1979, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans and more than three million are permanently settled in the country.

Pakistani officials argue that their economy is not strong enough to absorb more refugees.

