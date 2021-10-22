US wants predictability, stability in relations with Russia

US President Joe Biden wants to see predictability and stability when it comes to relations with Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"I think what president Biden wants out of any kind of relationship with Russia is predictability and stability," Austin told a press conference in Brussels when asked about worsening NATO-Russia relations. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor