US warns Russia to stay away from Ukraine, says any move may trigger 'serious consequences'

The US on Tuesday (local time) warned Russia to stay away from aggression in Ukraine and said that 'any move' from Moscow may trigger 'serious consequences'.

The remarks came from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken amid concerns that Russia could mount another invasion in Ukraine as Moscow's military forces build up near the border, reported CNN.

"It's increasingly belligerent rhetoric, it's recent buildup of forces. It's unusual troop movements along Ukraine's border," Blinken said, adding that I'll have a lot more to say about that tomorrow after I've had a chance to consult with our allies in the NATO meetings that started this afternoon."

"But for now, let me just reiterate that any escalatory actions by Russia would be of great concern to the United States as they would to Latvia and any renewed aggression can trigger serious consequences," the Secretary added.

Blinken made the remarks at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Riga, where he is attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers aimed at addressing the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, reported CNN.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also expressed solidarity with Ukraine and had said that "Ukrainian people overcame the horror of the Holodomor, demonstrating their spirit and resilience, and eventually creating a free and democratic society,"

"As we remember the pain and the victims of the Holodomor, the United States also reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Biden added.

Holodomor refers to the famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, which also affected other regions of the former Soviet Union, including western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and claimed the lives of up to 7 million people, reported Sputnik.

( With inputs from ANI )

