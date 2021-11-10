US weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low of 267,000: Labor Dept

US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 267,000 last week in continued recovery from the nearly two-year-long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending November 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 267,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release.

"This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

