Uzbekistan contacts Taliban on border security issues

Uzbekistan has maintained close contact with representatives of the Taliban Movement in Afghanistan on border security issues, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

"We support the statements of the intra-Afghan forces about their readiness to form an inclusive government," the statement said.

Uzbekistan is closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan and hopes a comprehensive peace will be achieved in the framework of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha, read the statement.

"We are confident that the development of the situation in this direction will lead to the achievement of national accord and create conditions for the formation of a strong and capable state," the statement said.

It added that Uzbekistan firmly declares its commitment to maintaining traditional friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan and abiding by the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring country.

Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, a major Afghan economic centre lying close to the borders with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are working as usual, the ministry said, adding that any attempts to violate Uzbekistan's country border will be strictly suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor