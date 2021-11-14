Uzbekistan extends support to Afghanistan to reconstruct Balkh airport

Uzbekistan has said it will rebuild and renovate an airport in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by Esmatullah Ergashev, a special representative of Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ergashev, on Sunday, met with the local officials in the northern Afghan province of Balkh along with officials from Afghanistan's ministry of transport and aviation, reported Afghanistan's TOLO news.

Extending support to reconstruct Balkh airport, Uzbekistan's special representative stated that they have sent a 30 member technical team to look into the technical issues and aid Afghans rebuild and renovating the said airport.

TOLOnews quoting Esmatullah Ergashev as saying, "We were urged to help in the resumption of the airport (Balkh) and repair the damaged equipment. Hence, we have brought 30 technical staff from Uzbekistan, and they are repairing the equipment and reconstructing the airport and soon the airport will become operational." He also revealed Uzbekistan's intention to aid Afghanistan in various areas including infrastructure.

The local Balkh officials insisted Uzbekistan render support and cooperation in the context of economic area and trade relations.

TOLOnews quoting Qudratullah Hamza, Balkh's governor as saying, "The delegation from the transport ministry which has come to Balkh held talks with Uzbekistan officials on airport reconstruction and the railway. Talks were also held on Afghanistan's electricity bill debt to Uzbekistan, and we said when the banking system problems are resolved we will pay the bill and Uzbekistan should not cut the imported electricity."

"Uzbekistan's team will repair and reactivate all the equipment and every section of the airport. It will also train in Uzbekistan around 83 technical employees of the ministry who are deployed at Maulana airport," as saying Hasibullah Soroush, deputy minister quoted TOLO news.

