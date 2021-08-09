Vehicle retail sales rises YoY, sequentially in July: FADA

New Delhi, Aug 9 Low base along with rising demand pushed India's overall vehicle retail sales on both sequential and year-on-year basis in July 2021.

Accordingly, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a rise of 34.12 per cent during the month under review from the level of July 2020.

The vehicle retail sales rose to 15,56,777 units last month from 11,60,721 units sold during July 2020.

On sequential basis, FADA had reported an overall vehicle retail sales figure of 12,17,151 units for June 2021.

However, last month's overall retail sales figure when compared to July 2019 (per-pandemic) period showed decline of (-) 13.22 per cent.

In July 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 17,93,882 units.

