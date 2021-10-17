Vice President of National Bank of Pakistan arrested over involvement in Dollar smuggling

One of the Vice Presidents of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after the government authority conducted a raid at the head office of the bank.

The raid was conducted on Saturday night while three bank officials, including a woman, fled before the raid, Samaa TV reported.

The FIA is trying to prevent the smuggling of dollars and many people across the country have been arrested on charges of illegal currency transactions and smuggling.

The raid is said to be part of a wider crackdown against the hoarding and smuggling of dollars.

On Tuesday, the authorities had also raided the offices of a money exchange company in Karachi and arrested at least eight people.

Meanwhile, the government authorities in Pakistan are also adopted several measures to control the decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

( With inputs from ANI )

