Victims of archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg were killed indoors

Victims of the archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg were killed indoors, Police Prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told VG newspaper on Thursday.

"The victims were killed indoors. We have not confirmed that this happened at their homes, but it has not happened in the store. We do not know how it has happened, but he has made his way into residential buildings," the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday evening, police detained a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, wounding two and killing five people. The motives behind Kongsberg attack have not been ascertained yet, but the police do not rule out a terrorist plot.

The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to Islam. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

