VIDEO: 100-foot-tall rocket burst into flames mid-air after launching

The 100-foot-high rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday evening. At the same time, the startup company Firefly, which made this rocket, hoped that this rocket would take a successful flight. The plan was to send the rocket into Earth orbit. The rocket was attempting to reach orbit, but suffered an issue a few minutes into its flight and began to tip horizontally. The Alpha rocket was “terminated” over the Pacific Ocean.

The Firefly company's rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base north of Los Angeles on Thursday, appeared to have a smooth liftoff properly. It went up fast. As it picked up supersonic speed. It was spinning fast. Then it started coming to the ground.

U.S. space force officials immediately ordered Firefly to destroy the rocket in mid-air. Immediately the message of emergency abort was issued. A rocket engineer sitting in the master control center pressed the emergency abort button and the rocket exploded in the air so that it would not tumble uncontrolled back toward people or property. No one was harmed.

When a rocket is destroyed in the air, it is called an emergency abort. So that the rocket does not come to the ground and cause damage. Firefly is not the first company to suffer such a loss. The startup Astra (ASTR) in California launched the rocket last week. When the 43-foot-high rocket went into the air, it tilted to the right and began to land rapidly. That too was destroyed off the coast of Alaska.

Firefly is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company said it was working with the US federal agency to find out what went wrong with the rocket. So that the error in the next rocket can be corrected. The company said on Twitter that the mission was not as successful as it should have been. Our ignition was right. The liftoff was appropriate. The launch was just right. The process of getting to supersonic speeds was just right.





The Space Force detonated Firefly’s uncrewed Alpha rocket mid-flight on Thursday during the company's first-ever launch.



The rocket was attempting to reach orbit, but suffered an issue a few minutes into its flight and began to tip horizontally. pic.twitter.com/VVCrZBoXTq — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) September 4, 2021