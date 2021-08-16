Video! Chaos at Kabul Airport as citizens rush to leave

The situation in Taliban-held Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day. Millions are trying to leave the country. Some of them took refuge in Pakistan. Some have rushed to Kabul airport. While Kabul was the only option left for many to leave the country, there was a shootout today and the situation worsened. There was commotion at the airport as soon as the shooting took place. There are reports of several people being injured. The United States has seized control of Kabul airport. The United States is preparing to send 6,000 troops to Kabul.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting today as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates. The meeting, which is being chaired by India, has caught the attention of the world. The airport in the capital, Kabul, is currently in a state of disarray. People are rushing to save lives. Many people have been injured in the riots. Some videos have surfaced showing the situation at Kabul airport. It shows the seriousness and awfulness of the situation.

The United States has begun taking steps to protect its citizens trapped in Afghanistan. As soon as the situation at Kabul airport deteriorated, the United States took control of the airport. The US State Department has said that steps are being taken to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Air traffic control is also in US hands.

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly. In this context, the UN Security Council is meeting at 10 am. India is chairing the meeting. The United Nations has previously expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan.





Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021