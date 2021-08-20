Video of miscreants assaulting youth goes viral in K'taka

Hassan, Aug 20 A video of some miscreants allegedly assaulting a youth in Hassan district of Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The incident which took place within the limits of Badavane police station near Channapatna Circle in Hassan has created a sense of fear among people living in the area.

According to police, the incident had taken place 10 to 12 days ago and the video of the incident has gone viral from Thursday evening. A fight took place between the victim and the miscreants in connection with a police case. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have launched an investigation.

The video shows a youth being attacked by two men while it was raining in broad daylight on the main road. The miscreants also assaulted a person who tried to come to the rescue of the victim.

The assailants continued hitting the youth even after he fell down. Police sources said they are yet to identify the attackers and the details of the victim are also not known.

People have expressed concern over the public display of 'goondagiri' (violence) by anti-social elements without any fear of the police.

Hassan Superintendent of Police, Srinivas Gowda said the police have taken suo-moto cognisance of the incident. There is no complaint from the victim as well as from the person who tried to intervene so far.

