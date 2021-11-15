Vietnam: 8,176 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Vietnam recorded 8,176 new COVID-19 cases in 57 localities on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

Ho Chi Minh city continued to report the highest number of new infections (1,165), followed by An Giang (660) and Binh Duong (616). Hanoi documented 239 new cases.

The national tally has reached 1,035,138.

While 864,516 patients have recovered and 23,183 have died.

By Sunday, the country had administered over 99.7 million doses of vaccines. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

