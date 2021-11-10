Vietnam logs 7,930 new COVID-19 cases, 992,735 in total

Vietnam reported 7,930 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 7,918 locally transmitted and 12 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,414 in Ho Chi Minh City, 848 in Dong Nai province, and 627 in Binh Duong province. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi, meanwhile, reported 80 new cases on Wednesday, down two-third from a record high daily tally of 268 cases on Tuesday.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 992,735, with 22,765 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, as many as 844,054 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,254 from Tuesday, while nearly 94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 987,758 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

