Vietnam: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

Vietnam has reported additional 10,223 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of 4 pm on Thursday.

They included 14 imported cases and 10,209 locally-transmitted cases in 60 cities and provinces nationwide. So far, Vietnam has recorded 1,065,469 COVID-19 infections.

Also on Thursday, 6,723 COVID-19 patients fully recovered, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 881,593.

In the last 24 hours, 139 deaths of coronavirus were reported.

By Tuesday, 88.5% of people aged 18 and above have been vaccinated, 51% of them have been fully inoculated. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor