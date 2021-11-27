Vietnam reports 13,063 new COVID-19 cases, 1,197,404 in total

Vietnam reported 13,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 13,048 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,773 in Ho Chi Minh City, 954 in Can Tho province, and 716 in Binh Duong province.

On Saturday, southern Tay Ninh province also registered 3,004 more infections detected in the previous days.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,197,404, with 24,692 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 956,924 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,668 from Friday.Some 117.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including around 48.4 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1,192,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

