Vietnam's Internet economy projected to reach 220 billion USD by 2030

Vietnam's Internet economy is projected to become the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 220 billion USD in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030, according to a report published by Google, Temasek and Bain and Company on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian Digital Economy Report - "The Roar of the 20th decade: Southeast Asia's Digital Decade" said that this year, Vietnam's digital economy is expected to grow 31 per cent to 21 billion USD thanks to the 53 per cent growth in e-commerce compared to the same period last year, and is expected to rise to 57 billion USD by 2025.

From the start of the pandemic to the first half of 2021, Vietnam added 8 million new digital consumers, of whom more than half come from non-major cities. 99 per cent of Vietnamese digital consumers intend to continue using online services in the future, according to the report.

The report predicts that Southeast Asia including Vietnam is entering a "Digital Decade" as the Internet becomes more and more an integral part of consumers' daily lives. The region currently has more than 440 million Internet users and, importantly, 350 million of them are digital consumers, i.e. Internet users who have used at least one online service. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

