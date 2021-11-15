Vinay Kumar appointed India's next ambassador to Myanmar
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 10:45 PM2021-11-15T22:45:34+5:302021-11-15T22:55:13+5:30
Vinay Kumar, an IFS officer of the 1992 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Myanmar.
He is Additional Secretary in the Ministry at present.
An MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor