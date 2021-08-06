Violent seizure of power may lead to Afghanistan's isolation, financial cut-off: EU warns Afghan parties

The European Union on Wednesday warned the Taliban and the Afghan government that violent seizure of power in the country may lead to Afghanistan's international isolation and cut-off from financial assistance.

The European External Action Service Deputy Secretary-General, Enrique Mora, held a meeting with Afghan negotiation teams in Doha, Sputnik reported citing EU spokesperson.

"Mora reasserted that the reestablishment of an 'Islamic Emirate' or the military seizure of power will lead to the non-recognition and isolation of Afghanistan by the international community, while donors will stop providing financial support, which is wired through the government," the spokesperson said.

He also said that in order to continue to receive foreign aid, both parties should settle the conflict through political talks.

Enrique Mora also requested separate meetings with the Afghan delegations so as to evaluate the progress of the intra-Afghan negotiations and the situation on the ground in Afghanistan itself, Sputnik reported citing the EU spokesperson.

Meanwhile, after capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban is forcing women to cover themselves from head to toe, banned them from working outside the home, severely limited girls' education, and required women to be accompanied by a male relative when they left their homes, wrote Bezhan and Sarwar.

In parts of Faryab, the Taliban has banned shops from selling goods to unaccompanied women. Residents said those who break the rules are often punished, including public beatings, another feature of the former rule of the Taliban, reported Gandhara.

( With inputs from ANI )

