Viral Video! Aghan women crying for help at Kabul airport gates goes viral

After the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan. Movements to form a Taliban government there have gained momentum. President Ashraf Ghani fled after the Taliban invaded Kabul.

There has been a panic among the people since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Millions want to leave the country. The Taliban has promised security to Afghan civilians. But citizens do not believe their word. Citizens are trying to get out of the country by any means. The crowds at Kabul airport continue to grow day by day. A video of the same crowd has gone viral on social media.

A video of Afghan women requesting access to Kabul airport has become a topic of discussion. The women are pleading with the US military to allow them access to the airport. But they do did not succeed. US and NATO forces have barricaded Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. They are prioritizing the evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, some Afghan women arrived at the airport and began pleading with the soldiers.

In the video, women are pleading for help. Crying women are appealing for help. The Taliban are coming. They will kill us. Please take us inside, women are begging can be seen saying such words. But the American soldiers did not open the door. At present, more than 50,000 Afghans are present near Kabul airport. They want to leave the country. The fears that if they stays in the country, they will have to endure Taliban atrocities.

The US military are first trying to rescue its citizens. After that, those who help the United States are given priority. Other countries have also begun to rescue their citizens. But there is still a crowd of Afghans at the airport.



