Viral Video! 'Taliban leaders come to gurdwara, assure security to Sikhs and Hindus'

Spokesperson of the Taliban shared a video statement released by the head of the Kabul Gurdwara late Wednesday night. According to the video statement, Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan have been assured of their safety by the Taliban. The video appears to be part of Al Jazeera's news. M Naeem, a spokesman for the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, also tweeted the video.



Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chairman of the Akali Dal's Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, also tweeted the video. The tweet read,"I am in constant touch with the President Gurdwara Committee, Kabul S. Gurnam Singh & Sangat taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul. Even today, Taliban leaders came to Gurdwara Sahib and met the Hindus and Sikhs and assured them of their safety."





The 76-second video shows some Taliban members entering the gurdwara and interacting with Sikhs taking refuge inside. The video also contains a statement in Pashto by the chairman of the Gurdwara Samiti.

Dr. M Naeem also shared the same video and tweeted in Arabic. The translation of that tweet was, 'We are saying that the heads of Sikh and Indian temples in Kabul are safe. They should not feel any fear or anxiety. In the past people were scared and worried. But now, there is no problem with their lives and money. '



