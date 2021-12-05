Volcano eruption in Indonesia kills 1, injures 41: Reports

One person died and 41 suffered burn injuries as a result of the eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia, the Channel News Asia broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the deputy head of the Lumajang district.

Earlier in the day, Mount Semeru erupted in the country's East Java province, emitting large amounts of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

According to the official, all the injured have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the authorities are evacuating the residents of the districts close to the volcano, However, their efforts are hampered by thick smoke as well as damaged roads. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor