'VT-4' tank example of Pak-China strategic ties: Pak Army chief

New Delhi, Oct 13 Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala to witness the commissioning of a state of the art Chinese origin 'VT-4' Tank into Strike Formation, Express Tribune reported.

"VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan-China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration, and its induction will boost strike capabilities of our formations," Gen Qamar was cited by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

He also witnessed the demonstration of the VT-4 Tank which is a "robust warfighting machine".

Based on its advanced armour protection, high manoeuvrability and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world, the ISPR added.

Equipped with an auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it is considered "as a potent weapon of strike formations".

The COAS also visited the Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

