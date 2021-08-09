"Wanted something concrete: SC to CBI on weekly report into Dhanbad judge's murder

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Supreme Court on Monday told the CBI though it has filed a status report in a sealed cover, in its probe into alleged murder of Dhanbad ADJ Uttam Anand, but there was nothing concrete, and directed the investigating agency to file weekly status report before the Jharkhand High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising justices Vineet Sarana and Surya Kant told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, "There is nothing in the sealed cover. We wanted something concrete. Seizing of vehicle and arrest was done by the state police. Your people have not pointed out anything about motive and reason."

Mehta submitted that persons, who were driving the auto that hit the judge during his morning jog on July 28, have been arrested and details will come into the matter.

The bench asked the Jharkhand High Court to continue monitoring the matter every week.

The bench added, "Let the chief justice continue to monitor the case. We will keep the case pending, we direct the CBI to file a status report in Jharkhand High Court every week."

The bench emphasized that there is alarming situation in the country (attacks on judges and lawyers). "Need to create environment for judicial officers to feel safe," added the chief justice.

The top court will consider the suo motu matter in connection with the security of judicial officers along with a pending matter next week on August 17.

The top court, on July 30, had decided to examine a larger issue of safety and security of judges across the country, following the alleged mowing down of Dhanbad judge, who was handling cases related to gangsters.

