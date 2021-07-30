Water level in Yamuna reaches close to danger mark: Delhi govt

New Delhi, July 30 The Delhi government on Friday warned that the water level of the Yamuna river has reached closer to the 'danger mark'.

The Department of Irrigation and Flood Control said it has deployed boats in different areas of the national capital and has also put 21 others on stand-by for emergency situation.

The Department added that the water level increased not only due to the torrential rain in Delhi, but also because Haryana has started discharging more water into the river from the Hathinikund Barrage.

"District administrations and Delhi Police have been asked to evacuate people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna," a Department official said.

According to the Met Department, Delhi recorded 463.5 mm rainfall until Thursday.

On Thursday alone, Delhi received around 72 mm of rainfall between 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Met Department has predicted light and moderate rain for Friday and Saturday as well.

