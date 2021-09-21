We have no policing authority over containers: Adani Group

New Delhi, Sep 21 Adani Group has issued a statement on the "malicious" social media campaign against the group on the seizure of illegal drugs at Mundra Port.

As per the statement, on September 16, a joint operation by the DRI and Customs unearthed a large cache of contraband heroin from two containers from Afghanistan that had arrived at the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT), Mundra Port.

"We thank and congratulate the DRI & Customs teams for seizing the illegal drugs and apprehending the accused. The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port," Adani Group said.

"We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group. APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminals in Mundra or any of our ports," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor