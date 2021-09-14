Western Ghats to get heavy rain; scattered showers in few TN districts

Chennai, Sep 14 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the Western Ghats will get heavy rainfall in the next few days and that the districts of Tamil Nadu adjoining the Ghats will get scattered rain for the next two to three days.

Heavy rain may occur in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, and Dindugal for two days, according to the IMD prediction for the week that was released on Monday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to lash these districts in the next couple of days, the weathermen have predicted.

Western Ghats and districts like Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, and North coastal parts may receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, IMD said.

While rain will be scattered on Wednesday along the Tamil Nadu delta region, it will increase in several districts of the state on Thursday in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD also predicted that the deep depression in Odisha may not have much impact in Tamil Nadu but the districts adjoining the Western Ghats will receive rainfall as the weather system will draw up moisture.

Chennai will receive light to moderate rain till Wednesday and cloudy sky is predicted with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu has received an overall rainfall of 32.2 cm which is 24 per cent in excess since June 1, 2021. The IMD report said that Perambalur and Theni districts received 80 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal share.

Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius and 35.3 degrees Celsius on Monday which was slightly higher than the expected temperature, the IMD report said.

