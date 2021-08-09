Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan

Sharing a video of the recent killing of a child, the western media has come under severe criticism over its lack of coverage of human rights breaches in the war-torn country by the Taliban.

Zubair Shah Agha, a central committee member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has shared an emotional video of an Afghan woman, trying to put across the pain of the country's people.

"Greet the woman with both hands who has interpreted the pain of Afghans. The world's media, human rights organisations and human rights activists have joined forces to remain silent regarding the killers. The Pashtun-Afghan genocide has been going on for the last 40 years. And the world is just watching," the PTM member said in a tweet (roughly translated from Pashto).

Human rights breaches and killings of civilians, including children, in the war-torn country by the Taliban are reaching new highs.

The video in English posted by an Afghan woman and shared by the PTM member, about a child reportedly killed by the Taliban on the road has not been covered by the Western media.

"Where are the human rights watch, where are the human rights organisations. This is an Afghan child, shot and killed by the Taliban. Ninth death on the road for days," the Afghan woman states in the viral video.

She further raised a question on the leading media houses across the globe and said: "This is not gonna go on the front page of the most important newspapers around the world, neither it goes under top headlines of the most famous TV channels around the globe."

"The terrorist group is committing such crimes against Afghans despite after government went through peace negotiations to avoid innocent people being killed like this. The talks were supported not only by the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan but by the whole world. And their news was fully covered," she said further in the video.

"This is the reality of the world we are living in. Are Afghans not human?" asked the woman.

On Sunday, the Taliban seized Kunduz - a significant military prize after capturing the provinces of Takhar, Jawzjan, and Nimroz due to a vacuum left by US troop withdrawal. In a major blow to the Afghan government, the Taliban seized control of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, as per a CNN report.

The territories that have fallen to the Taliban in the past few days in Afghanistan have witnessed horrors from the past. There have been reports of Taliban forces killing civilians and off-duty security personnel as well as bombing homes and assaulting women.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor