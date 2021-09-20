Will bring perspective of most impacted by Afghanistan crises to UNGA, says UN refugee chief

In the upcoming UN General Assembly (UNGA) meet slated for this week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is set to present a report on a recent field visit in Afghanistan.

During his visit to Kabul last week, Grandi met with the Taliban's interim government, as well as other UN and NGO staff that have stayed on the ground and maintained operations.

Taking to Twitter, Grandi said that he will bring to the UN debate the perspective of those most impacted by the crises in the troubled country.

"I am in New York to attend UNGA week, meet leaders and participate in discussions on world crises. I will report on recent field visits, including to Afghanistan, and will bring to the debate the perspective of those most impacted by the crises: refugees, displaced, stateless," Grandi tweeted.

The 76th UN UNGA opened on September 14 and the high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th.

Last week, Grandi has said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is pretty desperate and called for urgent aid to the country.

Speaking at a presser in Islamabad last week, Grandi described the situation in Afghanistan as "pretty desperate" and stressed that food, medicines, shelter and other necessities are needed urgently.

When asked about the Taliban's rule, Grandi said that humanitarian assistance is "not subjected to any political considerations and should not be".

Raising concerns over the frozen Afghan assets in other countries, Grandi stressed that the money shortage could lead to the collapse of public services and will lead to an even bigger humanitarian crisis. He also underlined that the global community and the UN to engage with the Taliban for Afghanistan and regional stability.

Earlier, the UN agency had said that over 18 million Afghans required urgent humanitarian assistance even prior to the events that unfolded over the past few weeks in the country.

More than 3.5 million have been displaced from their homes by conflict and remain inside the country, including some 6,30,000 uprooted during 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor