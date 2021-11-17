Will work with allies to address shared interests for stable, peaceful Afghanistan: US

Newly appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Tuesday (local time) assured India to work together with allies to address shared interests for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

The US Representative held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other dignitaries in New Delhi.

"A pleasure to meet with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla, Joint Secretary JP Singh & others in New Delhi today. We will work together with our close partner to address our abundant shared interests in a stable & peaceful Afghanistan," West tweeted.

During the meeting with Shringla, Thomas West exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

West is on a trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners.

Before departing for the trip, West said the international community must act together to be effective.

Last month, West was named as the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan.

Thomas West also met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfill commitments to the international community.

( With inputs from ANI )

