Woman, 20, who had no idea she was pregnant gives birth in second trimester

Many shocking events take place around the world. Sometimes such cases also come to the fore. People are amazed to hear this. A similar case has come to light from Britain. Where an incident took place which surprised even the doctors. Explain that a woman gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby in 2 months. The woman did not have any symptoms of pregnancy and the baby bump did not come out and it is also surprising to her that the woman is also having periods continuously. Even after that the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl. According to media reports, the 20-year-old woman's name is Erin.

On August 10, Erin had a sudden onset of abdominal pain and was hospitalized. Then the doctors told that she found out that she is pregnant. The woman was shocked to hear this. The woman was brought home within hours of being admitted to the hospital. Sometime later that day, Erin had a sudden onset of labor pains. The woman was delivered by the time the doctors were called, the woman gave birth to the baby. The woman was over 6 pounds and gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby. The doctor is also surprised by this. The woman was also in severe pain at the time of delivery and she had fainted. The woman gave birth to a son at the same hospital 15 weeks ago. Doctors are now investigating the matter regarding the woman's pregnancy.