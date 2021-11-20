Woman born without womb becomes mother of two girls after UTERUS transplant

In a miraculous incident, a woman who was born without womb has given birth to two babies. The woman gave birth to the babies after a under going a uterus transplant.

The woman identified as Jennifer Dingle was diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-K ster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH) when she was 14 years old. The syndrome meant that she was born without a uterus and could never become pregnant.

33, Jennifer becam a mother of two healthy little girls Jiavannah and Jade - with husband Jason, 34, after undergoing a pioneering uterus transplant in December 2016.

Jennifer, when she was a teenager didn't get her menstrual cycles, that's when she visited a doctor. The doctor couldn't find her cervix, so she went to a specialist. They confirmed she didn't have a cervix but she did have ovaries.

Docs performed a few tests on her and discovered she had no uterus and was diagnosed with MRKH. The doctors told her she would never be able to carry her own child.

A few years after getting married, Jennifer was accepted in Baylor University Medical Centre in Dallas, Texas as a participant for a medical trial for 10 women to have a uterus transplant.

Jennifer underwent an IVF cycle which created five embryos and in November, the clinic had found a living donor who wanted to to donate her womb.The transplant went ahead in December 2016 after a nine-hour surgery and in January 2017, Jennifer got to experience having her very first period at age 27.

Six months post-surgery, Jennifer underwent a successful embryo transfer and the couple's girl Jiavannah, now almost four, was born through a planned caesarean at 36 weeks in February 2018, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

In August, 2018, Jennifer tried for a second child. She had four embryos left, the couple agreed and three transfers didn't work.

With just one embryo left, Jennifer made history after getting pregnant a second time in July 2019 - with send girl Jade, now almost two, being born through C-Section at 38 weeks in February 2020, weighing 7lbs 7oz.