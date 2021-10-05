Woman-daughter murdered in Jabalpur, bodies exhumed

Jabalpur (MP), Oct 5 In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter were exhumed from some bushes in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been asked to assist the police in the investigation of the case.

According to information, mother Babli Jharia, 40, and her daughter Nisha Jharia, 15, living in ward number 15 under Barela police station area of Jabalpur, were missing for the past few days. A case of missing person was registered and the police was searching for them.

On Tuesday, the police came to know about bodies buried in the bushes on the banks of a canal in Kashi Mahgwan area of the city. On the basis of the information, the police exhumed the bodies with the help of the FSL team and sent them for post mortem.

According to the police, the two bodies that have been exhumed are of Babli Jharia and her daughter Nisha Jharia. "It appears both of them were brutally murdered over a love affair," police said after a preliminary investigation.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told reporters that the matter is being investigated. More details will be shared later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor