Woman dies after being dragged by train as she was tethered to dog

A tragic accident has occurred at a San Francisco station in California, USA. A woman has died in a train accident. The woman was on the platform with a dog tethered to her waist. The strap got stuck in the door of the train and then the woman was dragged on the track. The dead woman was identified as 41-year-old Amy Adams of San Francisco.

Amy Adams was killed at the San Francisco Powell Street BART station on Monday afternoon. Bart said in his statement that Adams was walking off the platform with his dog. Whose belt was tied around her waist. She boarded the Dublin train. According to the Daily Mail, Amy Adams suddenly decided to get off the train at the platform just before the train door closed. The train departed with the dog inside the train as she was dragged and pulled into the track. BART says the dog was not hurt.

The dog survived the crash as he was in the train, but Adams was dragged along with the running train as the dog's leash was tied around her waist. Also this is an unfortunate incident. "We followed our safety rules," said spokeswoman Alicia Trust. Bart's chief security officer is currently investigating the matter. How exactly did this accident happen and could it have been prevented? An investigation is underway. BART’s dog policy says service dogs are allowed, other dogs should be in a crate. adams dog was not a service dog. That will be part of the investigation.



