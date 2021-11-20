Woman dies after taking silicone butt injection, beauty consultant arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman lost her life after a beauty consultant performed an unlicensed silicone butt injection that her. The culprit identified as Lisa Fernandez, 47, from Houston was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter.

The victim identified as 38-year-old Marja McClendon of St. Louis, Missouri died days after her appointment with Fernandez at her apartment in 2018.

Lisa Fernandez identifies herself as “beauty consultant” and she has been working out of her home since 2004. Fernandez obtained the silicone illegally and administered it incorrectly with a syringe.

The victim suffered from pain and feeling sick after she got her first round of injections on April 24, 2018, but on second day she returned to take her second round of injections after Fernandez refused to give her a refund.

The second round of injection had to be stopped multiple times due to victim being in severe pain.

The victim started losing her breath and coughing up blood after which was admitted into a local emergency room. However, she went back to St. Louis before doctors were able to complete her medical evaluation. She was readmitted to a hospital in Missouri soon after, where she died on April 30, 2018.

The actual reason of her death was ruled as complications from a silicone pulmonary embolism. Prosecutors said that Fernandez had admitted to the case while she was in custody.