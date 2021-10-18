Woman gives birth to 7 children in Pakistan

A woman has given birth to seven babies at a private hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad. In this regard, the doctor said that in the ultrasound and other reports, it was understood that the woman had five children in her womb. He was amazed to see this. However, after delivery, the woman gave birth to seven children. Currently, the health of all newborns and their mothers is stable.

The incident took place in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Yar Mohammad's wife was taken to the hospital due to labor pains. Yar Mohammed's wife gave birth to the seven children at Jinnah International Hospital. It includes four boys and three girls.

According to the BBC, Yar Mohammed has said that he will not have any problem in raising these children. Because they live in a joint family and everyone in the family will help them. In addition to these 7 boys, Yar Mohammad also has two daughters. That means they now have a total of 9 children in their family.

Speaking on the occasion, the doctor said that a woman who was 8 months pregnant came to him for the first time on Saturday. An investigation revealed that she had five children in her womb at the time. The woman's blood pressure was too high. Her stomach was also very swollen. The operation option was also risky, as the woman had undergone two operations in the past. It was also feared that her old stitches and uterus would rupture. However, a team of doctors successfully delivered a delivery that lasted more than an hour. The concerned woman has been shifted to ICU. However, all seven children and their mother are stable.