Woman held for attempting to extort money from cop

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 14 A woman from Jaunpur district has been arrested by the Pratapgarh police for attempting to extort money from a constable.

The accused woman, arrested on Wednesday, was blackmailing the constable by threatening him that she would fabricate false charges against him if he failed to pay the money.

The woman, along with her accomplices, was booked under sections 384 and 420 of the IPC at the Patti police station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Roshni Saroj, Akhilesh Saroj and Mukesh Singh.

The Patti police said a woman posing as Kajal Yadav, had called a constable posted at Pratapgarh district on his mobile and offered friendship.

When the cop accepted and started chatting with her, she sought Rs 2 lakhs from the constable and also threatened to lodge a fake FIR against him.

The woman, on October 9, had dialled 112 and informed the police that the constable was her husband and he had been forcing her to leave the house because he was having affairs with other women.

When a team of police checked the facts and the woman's credentials, she was not found on the given address. The woman, on October 12, again called up the constable and sought money.

The constable later asked the woman to come to Patti area to take the money but the woman told him to come to Udhaiyadeeh Bazar to hand over the money.

A police team, meanwhile, cordoned off the area and managed to catch the woman red handed. When they quizzed her, she confessed that she along with two of her accomplices was involved in extorting money from youths on the pretext of framing them under false charges if they failed to give her money.

