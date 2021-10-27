Woman loses 31kg weight after deleting Facebook & Instagram from her mobile

In a shocking incident, a woman lost around 31kg weight by deleting all her social media accounts. Yes, you heard that right. The woman identified as Brenda, from North London deleted her social media account and utilized that time to concentrate on her fitnes.

Brenda was trying to lose her extra kilo since many years. For which she adopted different diets and techniques. But that didn't help her to lose any weight. But she claims that after deleting apps like Facebook and Instagram she lost 31 kgs in an year.

Brenda has always been chubby and between 2016 and 2019, he had gained a lot of weight due to negligence in eating. In addition, the covid lockdown made her gain even extra kilos. She blamed the social media for her weight gain. On social media apps she used to come across posts that were about staying healthy, after seeing she became even more depressed. Brenda later angered by social media apps decided to deleted her account.



She claims as soon as she deleted those apps, she noticed that her clothes getting loose in no time. She started losing weight. She lost one third of her weight in an year. By being away from social media she rather invested that time in being fit. Instead of wasting her time in these places, she goes out on jogging. Apart from this, she spends most of her time in cooking, in which she makes healthy things.