Woman, paramour get life term for killing mother-in-law

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 15 A woman and her paramour have been awarded life term by a local court for murdering her mother-in-law.

Bhawna Singhal, 28, and her lover Mohit Bhitoda had murdered Radha Rani, 55, outside a colony in Muzaffarnagar in November 2017.

At that time, Bhawna was married to Ashish, son of Rani, but a divorce case was going on.

According to sources, the deceased used to object to her relationship with Mohit. She was later gunned down by bike-borne miscreants in 2017.

Later, an FIR was filed against Bhawna and her two family members. During investigations, it came to light that Mohit, who had 14 criminal cases registered against him, was involved in the killing.

The two were arrested. While Mohit was sent to Fatehgarh jail, Bhawna was lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail.

District government counsel Rajeev Sharma, said, "The court of ADJ awarded life imprisonment to Bhawna and Mohit. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicts."

