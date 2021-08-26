Woman tries to kill husband by putting poison in her private parts

In a shocking incident, a woman tried to murder her husband by putting poison in her vagina and asked him to have oral sex with her, as per a news report. The incident took place in the city of Sao de Jose Rio Preto in Brazil.

The victim identified as a 43-year-old man said his wife urged him to have oral sex with him, that's when he doubted and noticed an weird odour coming from her vagina. He thought she is not well and immediately took her to the hospital. The doctors performed tests on her and the reports revealed that his wife had put a unspecified toxin on her vagina to kill both her husband and herself.

The woman when confronted confessed to her crime and said she did this because as she wanted a divorce from her husband. As per news reports, her husband plans to sue his wife for attempted murder.

Vagina homicide is a highly unusual crime and the police has called for "further investigation" due to the "nature" of the case