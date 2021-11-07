Woman unknowingly helps man who minutes earlier killed her sister in hit-and-run collision

A woman who went looking for her missing sister unknowingly ended up helping the man who had just mowed down her sibling in a horrific hit and run collision. Chenai Radnedge was searching for her sister Tammara Macrokanis, 32, on the Gold Coast on October 17, 2020. She was worried after her sister, a mother of five, had stormed out of a family gathering in the city's northern suburbs. Her search though was held up when she stopped to help a man lying on the ground next to his car on the shoulder of the M1 highway. Ms Radnedge at that point had no clue the man she was calling triple-zero for was Kaine Andrew Carter, who minutes earlier had fatally struck her sister while under the influence of drugs and dragged her body 60m down a highway.

The impact was so savage it tore her sister's body in half, The Courier Mail reported. But when Ms Radnedge bent down to help Carter at 9.30pm that night, she had no idea what had happened to Ms Macrokanis - a recovering drug user who had turned her life around. All she knew was her sister left the family gathering after taking offence to a misunderstanding and threatened to hitchhike back home to New South Wales. Just as Ms Radnedge was trying to help the drugged Carter beside the M1, several Queensland police cars arrived. They had been alerted to a car parked in a dangerous spot near an exit on the M1. Ms Radnedge didn't notice the damage to Carter's ute - and the amount of blood and 'body matter' smeared across it. When Carter was helped up, Ms Radnedge recognised him. She knew him through friends and asked if he had seen her sister - but her question received no reply. Police, quickly assessing the horror scene, asked Ms Radnedge to leave immediately. After failing to find her sister, she drove back to the Pimpama house, worried but still clueless to her sister's devastating fate.In the morning Ms Radnedge was woken by her mother with the news that her sister had been killed in an accident. When they started driving to find answers, then entered the highway, she did a double take.

'[Carter's ute] was still there, surrounded by police. It clicked. Kaine killed Tammara (and) I had been there not long after it happened,' Ms Radnedge said.Had she known when she pulled over to help Carter she couldn't have saved her sister. Forensic investigators later determined Ms Macrokanis had became wedged between the bullbar of the ute and the roadside guardrail and been cut in half. Part of her torso and legs were found about six metres from her top half, which was thrown 10m from the roadside. She never got to view her sister's body. Reflecting on the scene a year later, Ms Radnedge thinks it was better she didn't realise what was on Carter's ute.Carter pleaded guilty to two charges in Southport Magistrates Court in October 2021.He pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and to leaving the scene without obtaining help.He was under the influence of drugs when he hit and killed Ms Macrokanis and fled the scene.Carter will be sentenced in court on December 6.

