World should not be in hurry in recognising Taliban govt: Qatar

Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister Lolwah Rashid al-Khater has said that the international community should not be in a hurry to recognise the Taliban government, according to a media report.

Al-Khater -- in an interview with Foreign Policy on Wednesday -- said that she asked their international partners not to hurry in recognizing the Taliban though but preferred that the world should continue to engage with them, according to Khaama Press.

Emphasising that the engagement with the Taliban does not mean approval of their government, Al-Khater said, the world can achieve big goals by engaging with the Taliban.

Confirming that there are conflicts among the Taliban, she pointed out that there is a difference between the behaviour of the elderly Taliban members and younger ones, reported Khaama Press.

Referring to women education, the Minister said, "The Taliban can learn from Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia that have Islamic law but women are working in their governments and seek education."

Expressing her concern that the caretaker government is not inclusive, the minister said that the announcement did not meet the expectation of Qatar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor